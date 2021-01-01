From quarantine partner mask and sanitizers

Quarantine partner Introvert and Funny Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

If you love Quarantine partner then this Quarantine partner Introvert and Funny is a perfect design for you and every Introvert and Funny Cool Product if You are a proud Introvert and Funny and love to Quarantining and Isolating with a Mask and Sanitizers in a Indoors or Bedroom 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com