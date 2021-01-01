Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Petzl Quark Hammer Ice Tool Versatile ice axe: Shaft curved below the head and griprest quark handrest at the bottom of the shaft to protect the hands on ice climbs Shaft has a steel spike and is straight enough for use in piolet-canne mode Shaft is hydroformed for optimal grip in the middle of the shaft, for Snow couloirs Over-molded, bi-material handle provides good grip while insulating from the cold Trigrest quark and griprest quark handrests strengthen the grip on difficult sections 550 g with panne or marteau efficient placement on any type of ice Ice pick is tapered at the tip (3.3 mm) and versatile across all terrain: Snow, ice and mixed Compatible with masselotte weights to modify the balance and improve the inertia of the ice axe Modular construction: Entirely modular head allows the Technical aspects of the ice axe to be adjusted Trigrest quark handrest is height adjustable without tools Griprest quark handrest folds in easily for planting the ice axe in Snow Connection hole is compatible with V-link elasticated loss-prevention webbing Material Detail Aluminum, steel, glass fiber reinforced plastic