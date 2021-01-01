From macy's

White Quartz and Multi-Colored Sapphire Ring in 14K Rose Gold

$725.00 on sale
($1,450.00 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

White Quartz and Multi-Colored Sapphire Ring in 14K Rose Gold Jewelry & Watches Fine Jewelry - Rings

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com