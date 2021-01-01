From seiko
Seiko Quartz Crystal Black Dial Ladies Watch SUR699P1
Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Swarovski crystal hour markers. A Roman numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Seiko caliber 6N01 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 27 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Quartz Crystal Black Dial Ladies Watch SUR699P1.