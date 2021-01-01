Silver-tone composite metal case with a brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone composite metal bezel set with crystals. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Band length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Fashion watch style. August Steiner Quartz Crystal Blue Dial Mens Watch AS8273BRBU.