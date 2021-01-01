Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a pink leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel with a crystalline inlay. White Swarovski crystal-set dial with rose gold-tone hands. Swan logo at 12 oclock position. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Swarovski Quartz White Crystal-set Dial Ladies Watch 5376086.