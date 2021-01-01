Silver-tone composite metal case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone composite metal bezel set with Swarovski crystals. Purple dial with silver-tone hands and crystal hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Case thickness: 7.5 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Hidden fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. August Steiner Quartz Purple Dial Ladies Watch AS8279PU.