Gold-tone composite metal case with a white leather strap. Fixed gold-tone composite metal bezel. White dial with blue leaf-style shape hands and baguette crystal hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 7.4 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. August Steiner Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch AS8287WT.