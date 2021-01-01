Black-plated composite metal case with a black-plated alloy bracelet. Fixed black-plated composite metal bezel. Grey dial with luminous silver-tone dauphine-style hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Four multi-function sub-dials displaying: day of the week, date, month and moonphase. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 45 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 10 meters / 33 feet. Functions: month, moonphase, date, day, hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. August Steiner Quartz Grey Dial Mens Watch AS8174BK.