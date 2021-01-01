Silver-tone composite metal case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone composite metal bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. Joshua and Sons Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch JX149SS.