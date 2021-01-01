Rose gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel set with Swarovski crystals. Brown (Swarovski crystal-set) dial with rose gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 19 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Burgi Quartz Brown Dial Rose Gold-tone Ladies Watch BUR164RG.