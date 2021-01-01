Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed gold-tone bezel. Blue dial with gold-tone hands and alternating Arabic numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Citizen caliber 1002 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 27.5 mm. Case thickness: 7.7 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Citizen Quartz Blue Dial Two-tone Ladies Watch EQ0595-55L.