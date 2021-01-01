Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Small seconds sub-dial. Citizen caliber 1045 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 39 mm. Case thickness: 9.8 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Citizen Quartz Blue Dial Two-tone Mens Watch BE9174-55L.