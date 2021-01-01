Rose gold-tone composite metal case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone composite metal bezel set with crystals. Green dial with luminous rose gold-tone dauphine-style hands and alternating Arabic numeral and diamond hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Three multi-function sub-dials displaying: date, day of the week and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 18 mm, band length: 7 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 10 meters / 33 feet. Functions: date, day, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. August Steiner Quartz Diamond Crystal Green Dial Ladies Watch AS8136GN.