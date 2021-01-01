Rose gold-tone composite metal case with a rose gold-tone alloy bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone composite metal bezel set with crystals. White dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Day of the week display above the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Jewelry clasp. Water resistant at 10 meters / 33 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. August Steiner Quartz Diamond White Dial Ladies Watch AS8156RG.