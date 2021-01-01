Silver-tone composite metal case with a blue polyurethane strap. Fixed silver-tone composite metal bezel set with crystals. Blue dial with silver-tone hands. A single diamond is set at the 12 o'clock position. Dot markers at the 3, 6, and 9 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Case thickness: 7.5 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. Burgi Quartz Diamond Blue Dial Blue Polyurethane Ladies Watch BUR265BU.