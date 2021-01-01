Silver-tone composite metal case with a brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone composite metal bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone alpha-style hands and diamond hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 16 mm, band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. August Steiner Quartz Diamond Silver Dial Ladies Watch AS8198BR.