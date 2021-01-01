Gold-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed gold-tone bezel. White mother of pearl dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Small seconds sub-dial. Citizen calibre 1045 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small seconds. Dress watch style. Citizen Quartz White Mother of Pearl Dial Brown Leather Ladies Watch EQ9063-04D.