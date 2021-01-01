Yellow gold-tone composite metal case with a purple leather strap. Crystal-set lugs. Fixed yellow gold-tone composite metal bezel. Silver-tone dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and alternating Arabic numeral and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 7.5 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Band length: 7.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. Burgi Quartz Silver Dial Purple Leather Ladies Watch BUR254PU.