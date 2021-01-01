Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Silver dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 19 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Quartz Silver Dial Brown Leather Mens Watch BF2018-01A.