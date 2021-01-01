Silver-tone composite metal case with a silver-tone alloy bracelet. Fixed silver-tone composite metal bezel. Silver dial with luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Index markers at the 3, 6 and 9 o'clcok positions. Tachymeter markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 47 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Band length: 7.5 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 10 meters / 33 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. August Steiner Quartz Silver Dial Mens Watch AS8185SS.