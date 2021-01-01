Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. 24 hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Citizen caliber 1112 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Quartz Silver Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch BI1050-81A.