Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Silver dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Citizen caliber 1112 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Citizen Quartz Silver Dial Yellow Gold-tone Mens Watch BI1032-58A.