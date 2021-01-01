Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Silver dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 39 mm. Case thickness: 7.9 mm. Band width: 23 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Quartz Silver Dial Two-tone Mens Watch BI5064-50A.