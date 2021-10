Embrace your wild comfy side with the n:philanthropy Quattro Cheetah Joggers. Pull on elastic waistband with drawstring ties and hand pockets at the sides. Tapered at the ankles with elastic cuffs. 60% cotton, 40% rayon. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 28 1 2 in Front Rise: 12 1 2 in Back Rise: 16 1 2 in Leg Opening: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US Women's 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.