DAYDREAMER Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Boyfriend Tee in Charcoal. - size S (also in XS) DAYDREAMER Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Boyfriend Tee in Charcoal. - size S (also in XS) QUEEN - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. 100% cotton . Front screen print graphic. DDRE-WS489. CB1265QUE704. Effortless, vintage, and original is everything that DAYDREAMER is. The makers of tees made for women that will last for season and reflect their personalities.