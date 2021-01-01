Queen Linen Duvet Cover Set

In a quiet village in southwest India, our linen is meticulously woven, dyed and stonewashed to perfection. Each is made from the finest imported Belgian flax and represents hours of artisan work. Style isn\'t the only perk to Linen Bedding! Linen is naturally temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking, and softens the more it is used and washed. Set includes 1 Queen Size Duvet Cover + 2 standard pillow cases inside a linen bag for easy storage.100% linen. Machine wash. Hang to dry. Ethically crafted in India.