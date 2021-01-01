Queen of the Road Camping RV Tote Bag

Queen of the Road quote product for campers, RVers, anyone who loves the outdoors. Perfect gift for family, friends, ,or that special woman in your life. Product designed by Carla's Corner Store. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.