Queens Are Born In December Girl Birthday Queen Birthstone Premium T-Shirt

December queen quotes featuring color green and traits of a December birthday celebrant in the print. Perfect to all the girls that loves December birthstone rings, loves birthstone necklaces and loves curly hair. Birth month occasions or December birthdays with birthday decorations having this style is the best. Token to a black women that loves December birthstone earrings and December signs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.