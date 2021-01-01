Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs L'Original Extrait

From the Quelques Fleurs L'Original Collection. The Quelques Fleurs perfume extract is the perfect link between our past and our future: it carries our traditional values towards the 21st century. It is the purest expression of perfume - sophisticated, long-lasting, every facet in greater harmony. Head notes: bergamot, galbanum, tarragon, lemon. - Heart notes: jasmine, tuberose, lily of the valley, violet, rose, ylang-ylang, carnation, broom flower, orange blossom, clove. - Base notes: oakmoss, sandalwood, civet, cedarwood, musk, orris, tonka bean. 0.5 oz. Made in France. Fragrances - Houbigant/qqf > Houbigant Paris > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Houbigant Paris.