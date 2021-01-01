Nike Quest 3 Men's Road Running Shoes

LAYERED, FAST AND FLUID. The Nike Quest 3 delivers functional versatility for the committed runner. Its tech-inspired design features layers of material to help you stay cool and secure. Ventilated Security The modern upper design delivers a supportive fit through midfoot security. A layer of mesh offers lightweight breathability as you log your miles. Lifted Stacks, Plush Feel A textured foam midsole helps add durability where you need it. Increased foam heights add soft cushioning with every step. Made For the Long Run A rubber outsole delivers increased traction and durability. A ride rail and crash pad combine with forefoot pistons for a comfortable feel. More Benefits Stitched heel design fits close to your foot for a secure feel. Product Details Synthetic leather and textile materials in upper Style: CD0231; Color: Black/Iron Grey/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult