Boost your stats before you enter the cave to achieve your greatest fitness goals with the help of the Nike Quest 3 running shoes. Predecessor: Quest 2. Support Type: Neutral. Cushioning: Lightweight, flexible response. Surface: Road. Breathable mesh upper with structured midfoot containment for structural support. Flywire lace-up closure. Lightly padded tongue and collar. Bootie construction provides a snug fit. Removable insole. Full-length foam midsole with an increased stack height adds cushioning and provides all-day comfort. Rubber outsole offers zonal traction, ride rail, and a crash pad that combine with flex groove pistons at the forefoot for a comfortable and flexible ride. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.