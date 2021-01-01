Whether it’s lost jewelry, an ancient artifact or the next big treasure, the Quick Draw® Pro uncovers what’s right under your feet. Full discrimination keeps you from wasting time on unwanted items, while the Target-ID tells you exactly what kind metal you’ve discovered. The graphic target depth indicator shows you how far down your find is. The Bounty Hunter® Quick Draw Pro Metal Detector features a pinpoint mode and 3-tone audio ID. FEATURES: Pinpoint mode 0-99 Target-ID Graphic target depth indicator Full discrimination capability 3-tone audio identification Runs on one 9V battery (not included) 7.69 kHz operating frequency Adjustable length to fit various users Dimensions: 45 x 8 x 14 Weight: 2.8 lbs. Includes: Bounty Hunter Carry Bag Carry bag to hold your metal detector and all the accessories Rugged, double-stitched construction with an adjustable Bounty Hunter Pin Pointer Pin Point (Locate) your “find” faster with this handheld pin pointer Single knob control to adjust sensitivity with audio and vibrate indicator 1 – 9V alkaline battery required (sold separately) Bounty Hunter Headphones Blocks out the ambient noise Hear the different tones in all the ranges Extend your battery life since you will not be using your built-in speaker on the metal detector Lightweight adjustable with true stereo sound Adjustable volume 1/8” jack with 1/4” adaptor 4’ cable