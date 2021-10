Use this fast-drying hairspray to set your look in an instant. You'll be on the go in seconds. It provides a high, frizz-free shine and a firm hold.24-hour humidity resistanceno flaking and no visible residueadvanced fast-drying formulavitamin E to prevent color fadeMade in America.How to use: Spray 8-12 inches from dry, styled hair.JCPenney limits the sale of all salon products and salon special purchases to 8 of any one item, up to a maximum of 12 items, per customer, per month.