Take on the waves in supportive style with the performance-driven Hurley Quick Dry Maritime Surf Leggings! Surf pants in a quick-dry fabrication with a compressive fit for lightweight, performance-level support. Hybrid material can be used in and out of the water. Color block print offers a retro look. Hidden zippered pocket on the back stores small essentials. Stretchy waistband. 50+ UPF rating offers sun protection on covered areas. Hurley Icon heat transfer logo. 79% polyester, 21% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 35 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 3-5). Please note that measurements may vary by size.