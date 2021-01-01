SKLZ Quick Ladder Pro 2.0

Improve your agility and footwork with the SKLZ® Quick Ladder Pro. Made with durable construction and professional grade materials, this training ladder features low-profile edges to minimize the chance of catching cleats. The tangle-free fold allows quick and convenient transportation, while the hinged side rails provide easy set-up and breakdown. Customize your workout by adding more ladders to the extensible ends and sides FEATURES: Fold-down agility and footwork trainer Tangle-free fold for convenient transport Ends and sides are extensible for attaching more ladders Low-profile edges minimize chance of catching cleats Rigid, hinged side rails for easy set-up and breakdown Length: 10’ with 7 rungs measuring 21’’ W x 17’’ L Manufacturer’s 1 Year Limited Warranty Model: LADD-001