tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A long-lasting, waterproof dual-ended liner and shadow stick that wonï¿½t crease, transfer, or smudge. Use it to achieve 30-second eyes. Highlighted Ingredients: - Amazonian Clay: Delivers better, longer, truer wear.- Mineral Pigments: Soothe and soften eyelids.- Vitamin E: A natural preservative that also acts as an emollient and antioxidant. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and triclosan. It is also cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Customize your look according to your mood with this dual-sided, full-size shadow and liner. The velvety-smooth, pigmented shades are infused with Amazonian clay and vitamin E for an effortless, gel-like glide when applied. The formula is also talc-free, waterproof, ophthalmologist tested, and safe for contact lens wearers.Suggested Usage:-Use the liner side along your top lash line to create your desired shape.-For a more lifted look, pull the outer corners upward and outward.-Use the shadow side to fill in your upper eyelids and eyelid corners.-Ingredients:-Amazonian Clay: Delivers better, longer, truer wear.-Mineral Pigments: Soothe and soften eyelids.-Vitamin E: A natural preservative that also acts as an emollient and antioxidant. Eyeshadow:Cyclopentasiloxane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Mica, Polyethylene, Lauroyl Lysine, Octyldodecanol, Ozokerite, Beeswax/Cera Alba/Cire D'abeille, Paraffin, Stearyl Stearate, Stearyl Palmitate, Microcrystalline Wax/Cera Microcristallina/Cire Microcrystalline, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetyl Stearate, Tin Oxide, Lecithin, Behenic Acid, Stearic Acid, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Propylene Carbonate, Arachidic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Kaolin, Citric Acid, Dicalcium Phosphate, Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891).Eyeliner:Dimethicone, Mica, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Synthetic Wax, Behenyl Dimethicone/Bis-Vinyldimethicone Crosspolymer, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Phenylpropyldimethylsiloxysilicate, Disiloxane, Polyethylene, C20-24 Olefin, Lecithin, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dicalcium Phosphate, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Propylene Carbonate, Citric Acid, Kaolin, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891).