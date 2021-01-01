The Black Diamond Quickdraw Carbon Probe 300 is a lightweight and strong probe for avalanche safety. Featuring carbon fiber construction, it won't weigh down your pack while remaining tough during use. The CordLock Technology allows for carry without a stuffsack that deploys in one-pull when an emergency arises. Features of Black Diamond Quickdraw Carbon Probe 300 CordLock Technology secures probe without a stuffsack, creating a faster rescue system Kevlar cord saves weight Oversized, durable alloy tip improves probing sensitivity by creating a hole larger than the probe shaft High-visibility 1 cm markings