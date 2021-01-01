SKLZ Quickster 12' x 6' Portable Soccer Goal

Start your next game or practice with the SKLZ® Quickster. Perfect for players of all ages, this portable soccer goal is sturdy, stable and designed for high-intensity training. It's lightweight, sets up and breaks down in less than two minutes, and includes a carry bag for players on the run. Practice anywhere, anytime with the SKLZ® Quickster Portable Soccer Goal. FEATURES: Dimensions: 12' Width x 6' Height Ultra-durable design for high-intensity training Sturdy and stable construction perfect for players of all ages and skill levels Lightweight and easy to pack, carry and store Sets up and breaks down in less than two minutes Includes carry bag Update to the bestselling style, the SKLZ® Kickster Model: 12KSR-000