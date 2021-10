Ideal for Samsung Galaxy and other select Samsung and Android devices. (For Android) Use noise cancelling to reduce surrounding distractions and focus on your music Activate Aware mode to hear what’s happening around you. Charging time: 2 hours Exclusive TriPort technology delivers better sound Proprietary StayHear+ tips provide a soft, secure fit Rechargeable lithium ion battery allows up to 16 hours of use Connectivity technology : Wired.USB cable:12 inch L