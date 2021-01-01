Cozy Earth Quilted Comforter All Season - QUEEN - Also in: TWIN

Temperature regulating - won't overheat, significantly reduces humidity Thinner profile - soft, light-weight, quiet, body contouring, cuddle friendly, quilt-like feel Perfect for hot sleepers or humid climates Hypoallergenic Premium 100% viscose from bamboo fabric - tested free of harmful chemicals - made exclusively for Cozy Earth. Filling never shifts The world's softest bamboo-based fabric and fiber guaranteed Details: Includes 1 bamboo comforter Perfect for those who want something cuddly to drape over them, but don't need anything heavy Can be used as a comforter by itself, or as an "insert" inside our Bamboo Duvet Cover Features anchor loops that match ties in our Bamboo Duvet, so it won't shift around Oversized to fit every type of bed and sleeper Pesticide-free bamboo derived from sustainable, certified wild crops/agriculture White color - no harmful dyes or excess chemicals