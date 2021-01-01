Ver Beauty Quilted Trunk Bag Organizer with Brush Holder and Gold Chain Shoulder Strap, Black

Classic Designer Bag - Walk with quality and elegance by your side; The unique black quilted is perfect for makeup artists and stylish professionals Top Grade Construction - Crafted with high quality quilted black leather; Removable and adjustable gold chain shoulder strap to make a comfortable crossbody mini bag or a fashionable handbag Professional Design - Spacious interior features brush storage with a zipper under the lid to fit makeup and large cosmetic tools; 2 inside pockets are perfect for small accessories Stylish and Secure - This small, minimalist leather purse features an easy-close lock to enhance security and keep your valuables and essentials safe and close at hand Perfect Everyday Size - Designed to match any outfit on any occasion, this bag has the most convenient dimensions to store, carry, and travel. Overall size is 9.25" x 5.5" x 7.5"