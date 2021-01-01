SABLYN Quincy Knit Top in White 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Lightweight ribbed jersey fabric. SABF-WS83. QUINCY2007. About the designer: Launched in 2017 SABLYN is a Los Angeles based women's RTW collection that focuses on a sexy yet sophisticated directive using soft fine fabrics on classic silhouettes. The Founder and Creative Director, Sable Banoun is the epitome of the brand, using her personal aesthetic and style as the foundation of her designs. After working in retail and styling for the last 14 years, she set out to create a label that fills the void between sexy and comfortable.