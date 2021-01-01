They won't have anything on you when you step out in the Steve Madden Quinncy loafers. Slip on style. Quilted design throughout. Cushioned footbed provides all-day comfort. Lightly padded collar for added support. Classic round toe silhouette. Low profile heel. Textile upper. Man-made lining, removable insole, and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 4 in Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.