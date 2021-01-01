Quinoa Diet: The Complete Quinoa Diet Plan: Quinoa Diet Cookbook And Quinoa Diet Recipes Dr. Michael Ericsson Author

Quinoa Diet: The Complete Quinoa Diet Plan and Read on your PC, Mac, smart phone, tablet.This book contains proven steps and strategies on how to lose up to 7 pounds using the Quinoa diet plan. What makes Quinoa different from other staples like rice and wheat? Why is Quinoa being tagged as the mother of all grains? What are the nutrients that we can get from consuming Quinoa as a part of our diet? How does Quinoa help in weight loss? What are some easy-to-follow Quinoa diet recipes? This book will answer these questions and much, much more.Here Is A Preview Of What You'll LearnGetting to Know the Mother of All GrainsLosing Weight Using 7-Day Quinoa Diet Plan!Other Quinoa RecipesDiet Tips from the ExpertMuch, much more!Getting to Know the Mother of All GrainsWhenever we hear phrases like “Quinoa: The Rising Nutritional Superstar” or “7-Day Quinoa Diet Plan”, we usually scratch our heads in confusion and ask ourselves: “What in the world is Quinoa?” Most households have not yet had the pleasure of being acquainted with the wonder of the Quinoa diet. Apparently, United Nation’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) wanted to change that. This is why they declared the year 2013 as the “Quinoa International Year.” As initiated by the government of Bolivia and other Central and South African nations (CAR), Quinoa is now being set apart worldwide as a highly nutritious and easily prepared food. They want to introduce the world to the inherently remarkable nature of this superfood. Their goal is to use the pragmatic health benefits of Quinoa as an international platform to address and alleviate poverty and food insecurity that permeates in every corner of the developing world.First things first, what is Quinoa? What makes it exceptional from other dietary staple food? What is the nutritional breakdown of Quinoa?It is a common misconception of those unfamiliar with the biological description of Quinoa to consider it as a whole grain. To be fair, it could be wrongfully categorized under the category of whole grains like barley and rice, simply because it is cooked in the same manner (the latter portion of this chapter will talk about the procedure on how to cook Quinoa). Quinoa is not a whole grain. It is a seed that came from a seven-foot pseudo-cereal grain crop called goosefoot. Quinoa is more of a vegetable than a grain since its closest relatives are spinach and Swiss chard. In their unprocessed state, the Quinoa seeds are quite inedible because they are coated with very bitter saponins (glucoside extracts from plants). These seeds are commercially processed to remove this bitter coating.