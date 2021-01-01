This koblenz® 1.5 liter kitchen magic collection citrus juicer offers this koblenz® 1.5 liter kitchen magic collection citrus juicer is a great other,kitchen,appliances,housewares,personal,care,kitchen,appliances,accessories,small,appliances,accessories,other,kitchen,appliances item at a reduced price under $50 you can't miss. This item is brand new, unopened and sealed in its original factory box. Its dimensions are 11.00 x 8.70 x 8.50 inches and it weighs 6.76 lbs. This koblenz® 1.5 liter kitchen magic collection citrus juicer is a other kitchen appliances item from our housewares & personal care, kitchen appliances & accessories, small appliances & accessories, other kitchen appliances collections which comes with a full satisfaction guarantee.