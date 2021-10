Lancome 2.6 oz. Rnergie Lift Multi-Action Day Cream With SPF 15 For firmer skin in once-week, a hydrating and replenishing daily moisturizer with SPF, that also lifts and tightens the face and neck. An anti-aging cream for all skin types with a formula that works to minimize fine lines and wrinkles by lifting and firming. With visible results in as little as one-week, this silky day cream contains SPF 15, providing protection against sun damage, and hyaluronic acid, to help provide all-day mo.