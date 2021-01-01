Skinn® Cosmetics 2-pack Divine Elixir Luminous Skin Oil What It Is A luxurious skin beauty treatment to moisturize skin for a silky soft feel. What You Get (2) 1 fl. oz. Divine Elixir Luminous Skin Oil Manuka Honey + C What It Does Formulated with antioxidants and other key ingredients Provides skin with a healthy, luminous and youthful glow Skin looks brighter and more radiant Hydrates skin without feeling greasy or heavy, leaving skin more supple Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles How to Use Apply 2-3 drops to clean face or mix with your favorite moisturizer