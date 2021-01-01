From ariat
Ariat R.E.A.L. Bootcut Stetch Entwined Jeans in Festival Blue
Keep riding that magical road in these attractive Ariat R.E.A.L. Bootcut Stretch Entwined Jeans in Festival Blue. Stretchy mid-rise pant is straight through the seat and thigh with a stackable boot cut cuff that easily goes over the boots. Tinted dark-washed denim boasts heavy hand sanding, tacking, and contrast stitching. Fixed belt loop waist. Zip fly and button closure. Classic five-pocket design. Multi-dimensional stitching along rear and front pockets. 93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 34 in Front Rise: 8 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 25, inseam L. Please note that measurements may vary by size.