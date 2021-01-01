TRUHAIR® Extreme Volume Brushable Hairspray What It Is Lightweight, buildable styling aid to hold any hairstyle including volume, curls, blowouts and up-dos What You Get 10 oz. Extreme Volume Hairspray What It Does Lightweight formula never leaves tacky residue or weighs hair down; hair remains moveable and manageable Specifically formulated for color-treated hair No flaking or dullness Helps condition hair and add shine How to Use Hold can 8 to 12 inches away from dry hair and spray evenly. Spray until desired hold is achieved.